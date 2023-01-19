First Horizon rides loan revenue growth to fourth-quarter profit gain

First Horizon Corp. reported Wednesday a 17.8% increase in fourth-quarter net income to $258 million, with increased loan revenue offsetting a decline in fee revenue.

Diluted earnings were 45 cents per share, compared with 40 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter were 51 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 50 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.

For fiscal 2022, the bank reported $868 million in net income, down 10%.

The Memphis, Tenn., bank announced Feb. 28 it has agreed to be bought for $13.4 billion by Toronto-based TD Bank Group.

TD would gain First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

Although the deal initially was slated to close in the first quarter of 2023, the banks cited regulatory approval issues in now projecting a close in the second quarter.

With the offer still under regulatory review, First Horizon provided a brief statement on its fourth-quarter performance along with a fuller regulatory filing.

“Amidst global uncertainty and a challenging macroeconomic landscape, we delivered exceptional net interest income, net interest margin, strong loan growth, and successfully achieved our annualized net cost save target of $200 million," said Bryan Jordan, the bank's chairman and chief executive.

First Horizon reported adding $45 million to the provision during the fourth quarter, compared with adding $60 million in the third quarter and an $65 million recovery a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Excluding the loan-loss provision, loan revenue was $709 million, up 7.1% from the third quarter and up 42.4% year over year.

Fee revenue was at $174 million, down 22.4% from the third quarter and down 29.5% from a year ago.

First Horizon is the latest super-regional bank affected by a slowdown in consumer demand for fee services. For example, mortgage banking and title fees dropped year over year from $28 million to $4 million.

Nonperforming loans were at $316 million on Dec. 31, compared with $292 million on Sept. 30 and $275 million on Dec. 31, 2021.

The bank reported $26 million in net charge-offs for the fourth quarter, compared with $12 million in the third quarter and $1 million a year ago.