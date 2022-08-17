First Horizon sells title insurance subsidiary

First Horizon Corp. said Tuesday that subsidiary Lenders Title has been acquired by Knox-Precision Holdings LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lenders Title is one of the largest title insurance agencies in the Southeast, operating primarily in Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee.

In February, TD Bank offered $13.4 billion for First Horizon.

TD would gain First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

The deal is slated to close by the first quarter of fiscal 2023. First Horizon shareholders approved the megadeal on May 31.