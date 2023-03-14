The top executive for First Horizon Corp. had a 14% decrease in fiscal 2022 total compensation, primarily related to a decrease in the value of company stock awards, the bank disclosed in a regulatory report Monday.

Bryan Jordan, First Horizon’s chairman, president and chief executive, had total compensation was $7.24 million, compared with $8.43 million in fiscal 2021.

His base salary rose 3% to $1.06 million. Jordan’s incentive pay was up 18.4% to $1.83 million.

The most lucrative part of Jordan’s compensation remained stock awards, which were valued at $4.24 million on the date they were awarded, compared with $4.81 million in fiscal 2021.

All other compensation was worth $103,216, which included: 401(k) company match of $63,930; perks that totaled $31,935; and $7,352 in company-paid life-insurance premiums.

The bank reported the CEO pay ratio for Jordan is $113-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $64,089.

Uncertainty shadow

First Horizon disclosed its 2022 executive compensation amid uncertainty about its future since it announced March that TD Bank Group’s proposed $13.4 billion megadeal offer no longer has a closing date.

First Horizon disclosed at that time there is no guarantee that all regulatory approvals would have been received by the proposed May 27 deadline.

If approved, it would be the second-largest U.S. bank deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11, eclipsed only by BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019 that led to the creation of Truist Financial Corp.

TD would gain in the megadeal First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

However, there is increased industry speculation that the Silicon Valley Bank collapse last weekend could prompt additional regulatory scrutiny, in particular of the TD-First Horizon megadeal, but also in general.

Other executives

During 2020, First Horizon completed its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank and paid $2.3 billion to acquire nine SunTrust Banks Inc. branches in the Triad and 30 overall.

Daryl Byrd, the former IberiaBank top executive, became First Horizon’s executive chairman in July 2020 for an announced two-year period that ended in July 2022. He received $597,381 in base salary, $843,956 in incentive pay, $5.48 million in all other compensation related to the IberiaBank sale, and total compensation of $11.17 million.

David Popwell, its top specialty banking executive, and Anthony Restel, its top regional banking executive, each received $700,000 each in base salary, unchanged from fiscal 2021. They each received $805,000 in incentive pay. Popwell received just more than $3 million in total compensation, while Restel received $2.97 million.

Tammy LoCascio, chief operating officer, was listed for the first time. She was paid $650,000 in base salary, received $747,500 in incentive pay and $2.78 million in total compensation.

Hope Dmunchowski, who became chief financial officer in November 2022, received $600,000 in base salary, $586,500 in incentive pay and $2.39 million in total compensation.

The bank has set an in-person annual shareholder meeting for April 25. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.