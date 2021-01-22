First Horizon's growth spurt leads to doubling of fourth-quarter profit

First Horizon Corp. finished fiscal 2020 with another major profit jump, spurred primarily from its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank and a drastic drop in its loan-loss provision.
The bank had $234 million in net income for the fourth quarter, up 100% from $117 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings were 42 cents a share, up 5 cents from a year ago. First Horizon took merger-related charges worth 4 cents during the quarter for adjusted earnings of 46 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 33 cents by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not consider one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
First Horizon closed on the IberiaBank purchase on July 2.
The bank completed on July 17 acquiring nine SunTrust Banks branches in the Triad and 30 overall. First Horizon paid $2.3 billion for the SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its markets, First Horizon reported adding $227 million to its loan-loss provision in the third quarter, up from $121 million in the second quarter.
However, for the fourth quarter First Horizon added just $1 million.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Most national, super-regional and regional banks reported similar sharp decreases in their provision during the fourth quarter.
“I am tremendously proud of our performance this year and the results we delivered despite the challenging landscape," Bryan Jordan, First Horizon's chief executive and president, said in a statement.
"We clearly benefited from strong fixed income and mortgage banking fees and disciplined expense management."
The bank raised its targeted cost savings from the IberiaBank deal from $170 million to $200 million. It said it achieved annualized merger cost savings of $56 million during the fourth quarter.
"Looking ahead, we remain focused on successfully executing on the integration, delivering on our strategic priorities, and investing in products and technology," Jordan said.
Loan revenue was up 67.8% to $522 million.
The bank said its federal Paycheck Protection Program loan portfolio was worth $4.1 billion as of Dec. 31.
Fee income surged from $183 million a year ago to $288 million in the fourth quarter.
Fixed income fees rose 28.3% to $104 million. Mortgage banking and title fees soared from $4 million to $57 million, which reflected mostly refinancing and new mortgage loans.
Nonperforming loans were at $386 million on Sept. 30, reflecting loans acquired in the IberiaBank and SunTrust branch acquisitions. That's down from $447 million in the third quarter.
Net charge-offs were $29 million in the fourth quarter, down from $67 million in the third quarter for the same acquisition reasons.
First Horizon has $84.2 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, up $1.2 billion from Sept. 30.
The bank reported having 8,466 full-time equivalent employees on Dec. 31, up from 8,121 on Sept. 30.
