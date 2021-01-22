First Horizon's growth spurt leads to doubling of fourth-quarter profit

First Horizon Corp. finished fiscal 2020 with another major profit jump, spurred primarily from its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank and a drastic drop in its loan-loss provision.

The bank had $234 million in net income for the fourth quarter, up 100% from $117 million a year ago.

Diluted earnings were 42 cents a share, up 5 cents from a year ago. First Horizon took merger-related charges worth 4 cents during the quarter for adjusted earnings of 46 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 33 cents by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not consider one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

First Horizon closed on the IberiaBank purchase on July 2.

The bank completed on July 17 acquiring nine SunTrust Banks branches in the Triad and 30 overall. First Horizon paid $2.3 billion for the SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its markets, First Horizon reported adding $227 million to its loan-loss provision in the third quarter, up from $121 million in the second quarter.

However, for the fourth quarter First Horizon added just $1 million.