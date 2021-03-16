First Horizon's top executive receive major salary hikes in fiscal 2020

The top executive for First Horizon National Corp. received a significant boost in salary for fiscal 2020 following the completion of two major acquisitions.
Bryan Jordan, its chief executive and president, received a 15.3% increase in salary to $1.04 million. Jordan's incentive pay dropped 17.6% to $1.24 million.
Jordan was awarded stock and stock option awards valued at a combined $2.29 million on the date they were awarded. All other compensation was worth $120,575, which included a 401(k) company match of $62,252, $49,531 in perquisites and $8,792 in company-paid life-insurance premiums.
Jordan's total compensation was $5.58 million, up 0.5% from fiscal 2019.
The bank reported that the CEO pay ratio for Jordan is 58-to-1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of 95,881.
During 2020, First Horizon completed its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank and paid $2.3 billion to acquire nine SunTrust Banks Inc. branches in the Triad and 30 overall.
William Losch III, chief financial officer, received $626,538 in salary, incentive pay of $540,000 and total compensation of $1.91 million.
The remaining top-five executives were listed for the first time in the compensation chart as joining First Horizon from IberiaBank.
Daryl Byrd, the former IberiaBank top executive, became First Horizon's executive chairman on July 1. He received $552,885 in salary and $1.14 million in incentive pay
Byrd also received $23.15 million in all other compensation that included $15.73 million from a change-in-control agreement in his IberiaBank contract and $7.38 million in reimbursement on taxes paid on his cash benefit and acceleration of stock awards.
Michael Brown, its banking president, was paid $337,535 in salary, $560,000 in incentive pay and $10.6 million in change-in-control compensation for a total compensation of $11.56 million.
Anthony Restel, its chief operating officer, was paid $326,000 in salary, $540,000 in incentive pay and $8.76 million in change-in-control compensation for a total compensation of $9.64 million.
The bank has set a virtual annual shareholder meeting for April 27. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
