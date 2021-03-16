First Horizon's top executive receives major salary hikes in fiscal 2020

The top executive for First Horizon National Corp. received a significant boost in salary for fiscal 2020 following the completion of two major acquisitions.

Bryan Jordan, its chief executive and president, received a 15.3% increase in salary to $1.04 million. Jordan’s incentive pay dropped 17.6% to $1.24 million.

Jordan was awarded stock and stock option awards valued at a combined $2.29 million on the date they were awarded. All other compensation was worth $120,575, which included a 401(k) company match of $62,252, $49,531 in perquisites and $8,792 in company-paid life-insurance premiums.

Jordan’s total compensation was $5.58 million, up 0.5% from fiscal 2019.

The bank reported that the CEO pay ratio for Jordan is 58-to-1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of 95,881.

During 2020, First Horizon completed its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank and paid $2.3 billion to acquire nine SunTrust Banks Inc. branches in the Triad and 30 overall.

William Losch III, chief financial officer, received $626,538 in salary, incentive pay of $540,000 and total compensation of $1.91 million.