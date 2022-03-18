First Horizon's top executives gained major compensation hikes in 2021

The top executive for First Horizon Corp. received a sharp boost in fiscal 2021 total compensation, primarily from a more than doubling of company stock awards, the bank reported in a regulatory report.

First Horizon Corp. is in the process of gaining federal regulatory and shareholder approval to be sold for $13.4 billion to Toronto-based TD Bank Group.

The deal, announced Feb. 28, is slated to close by the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

TD would gain First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

It would be the second-largest U.S. bank deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11, eclipsed only by BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019 that led to the creation of Truist Financial Corp.

Bryan Jordan, First Horizon's president and chief executive, had total compensation was $8.41 million, up 50.8% from fiscal 2020.

His base salary declined 0.7% to $1.03 million. Jordan’s incentive pay rose 25% to $1.54 million.

The most lucrative part of Jordan's compensation was stock awards valued at $4.81 million on the date they were awarded.

All other compensation was worth $155,709, which included $85,117 in perquisites, a 401(k) company match of $61,800 and $8,792 in company-paid life-insurance premiums.

The bank reported that the CEO pay ratio for Jordan is $123-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $61,465.

During 2020, First Horizon completed its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank and paid $2.3 billion to acquire nine SunTrust Banks Inc. branches in the Triad and 30 overall.

Daryl Byrd, the former IberiaBank top executive, became First Horizon’s executive chairman in July 2020. He received $1.15 million in base salary, $1.42 million in incentive pay and total compensation of $9.01 million.

Anthony Restel, its top regional banking executive, received $675,000 in base salary, $725,000 in incentive pay and $3.94 million in total compensation.

David Popwell, its top specialty banking executive, received $700,000 each in base salary and incentive pay and $3.06 million in total compensation.

Hope Dmunchowski, who became chief financial officer in November, received $57,692 in base salary, $500,000 in incentive pay and $938,792 in total compensation.

The bank has set an in-person annual shareholder meeting for April 26. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.

