First National Bank branch in Danbury set for closing
F.N.B. Corp plans to close its branch in Danbury on April 22, according to an advance-notice filing with federal regulator the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The branch at 1101 N. Main St. in Danbury is one of two in Stokes County. Deposits will be transferred to its branch at 647 S. Main St. in King.

F.N.B., under the First National Bank brand, has two branches in Winston-Salem, one each in Clemmons and Kernersville, and 33 overall in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

