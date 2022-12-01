First Reliance top-five executive stepping down

First Reliance Bancshares Inc. said Tuesday that chief operating officer Robert Dozier has announced plans to step down as of Dec. 31 to become chief executive of a non-bank financial institution.

The bank’s management team said it will perform the chief operating officer duties with no current plans to hire a replacement.

First Reliance, based in Florence, S.C., has a branch at 536 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

First Reliance is the 17th bank with at least one branch in Forsyth County as of June 30.

Overall, First Reliance had $635 million in total assets as of June 30 with 10 branches in South Carolina and two in North Carolina counting a recently opened location in Mooresville.