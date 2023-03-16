The nation's four national banks, along with seven super-regional banks and financial institutions, said Thursday they are making a combined $30 billion in uninsured deposits to provide a financial lifeline to a teetering First Republic Bank in an attempt to prevent another bank collapse.

Bank of America Corp., Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. are each providing $5 billion in deposits.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are providing $2.5 billion each.

PNC Financial Services Group, Truist Financial Corp., BNY Mellon, State Street and U.S. Bancorp. are all providing $1 billion each.

The banks said in a joint news release that the deposits "reflects their confidence in First Republic and in banks of all sizes, and it demonstrates their overall commitment to helping banks serve their customers and communities."

"Regional, midsize and small banks are critical to the health and functioning of our financial system."

The deposits come as the banking industry and the U.S. and global economies have been shook by the placing into receiverships of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — two banks with a significant technology exposure, particularly with start-ups.

Silicon is considered as the largest bank failure since the Great Recession of 2008-11. There were $42 billion in withdrawals made on March 9, while the bank had $17.5 billion of regulatory capital in place.

Investors’ concerns about potential unrealized losses within financial institutions’ portfolios contributed to some banks’ share prices dropping well into double digits on Friday.

Share prices have remained erratic so far this week as well.

"America’s financial system is among the best in the world," the banks said. "The banking system has strong credit, plenty of liquidity, strong capital and strong profitability. Recent events did nothing to change this.

"Together, we are deploying our financial strength and liquidity into the larger system, where it is needed the most.

Smaller- and medium-sized banks support their local customers and businesses, create millions of jobs and help uplift communities. America’s larger banks stand united with all banks to support our economy and all of those around us."

In a separate comment, Truist chairman and chief executive William Rogers said that "we’re proud to demonstrate our purpose and financial strength by standing with the nation’s largest financial institutions in an expression of support for the U.S. banking system and economy."

"This unprecedented private sector collaboration is a powerful step to bolster liquidity and reflects our confidence in the critical role of regional banks in our economy and across the communities we serve.”

Meanwhile, The Associated Press reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a Senate committee on Thursday that the nation’s banking system “remains sound” and Americans “can feel confident” about their deposits.

First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley. Reports said First Republic also has experienced a large number of withdrawals. Its shares dropped more than 60% Monday, even after the bank said it had secured additional funding from JPMorgan and the Federal Reserve.

On Thursday, the bank’s shares were down as much as 36%, but rallied with the confirmation of the deposit infusion.