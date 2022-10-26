First responders get free Krispy Kreme original doughnut, coffee on Friday

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is honoring National First Responders Day on Friday with a free original glazed doughnut and free brewed hot or iced coffee.
Eligible first responders include law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics/EMTs, emergency operators, dispatchers, and search and rescue personnel.
They can redeem the free doughnut and brewed coffee when they show a valid ID or badge at participating Krispy Kreme shops.
“It’s our pleasure to show our appreciation for first responders with a free treat on National First Responders Day,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.
“We are thankful for all those who protect and serve communities across America.”
