First Street Apartments complex sold for $1.19 million
The First Street Apartments, a 14-unit complex at 616-626 W. First St. in downtown Winston-Salem, has been bought for $1.19 million by a Georgia real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The buyer is Maoin XXVI NC LLC of Kennesaw, Ga. The seller is HFS Holdings LLC of Greensboro.

The 0.72-acre complex, which was built in 1925, contains 10,597 square feet in three sections: 616-618, 620-622 and 624-626 W. First St. All 14 units have one bedroom.

The complex was renovated in 1982 and from 2018 to 2020.

