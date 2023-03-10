The top-five executives of Kontoor Brands Inc. received sizable salary and stock award increases during fiscal 2022, but their incentive pay dropped significantly, according to an annual regulatory filing Thursday.

It was the third consecutive fiscal year of major compensation hikes for the executives.

Kontoor, based in Greensboro with a major distribution center in Mocksville, completed its spinoff from VF Corp. in May 2019 focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands.

Scott Baxter, Kontoor’s president and chief executive, received total compensation of $11.41 million, up 14.3% from 2021.

Baxter had a 9.2% jump in base salary to $1.17 million. He received incentive pay of $1.57 million, down from $2.97 million in 2021.

Kontoor said incentive pay is based on four criteria: core revenue; gross margin; profit before taxes; and environmental, social and governance performance.

Baxter’s main source of 2022 compensation came from receiving stock awards that were valued at $8.27 million the day they were awarded. By comparison, he received stock awards valued at $5.68 million in 2021.

Baxter also received all other compensation totaling $400,319, which included: $227,631 in a company matching contribution to the executive deferred savings plan II; $131,170 for aircraft usage; $19,619 for financial planning services; $17,400 in a company 401(k) match; and $3,569 for the cost of an annual physical.

Kontoor reported the CEO pay ratio for Baxter was $1,649 to $1 for its median employee's annual compensation of $6,920. That median employee was determined to be a Mexican-based production operator.

The manufacturer reports that 68% of its workforce is based in Latin America and Mexico, along with 22% in the U.S. and 12% in either Asia-Pacific or Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

That includes about 9,800 manufacturing and production workers in Latin America and Mexico.

For the full year, Kontoor’s net income was at $245.5 million, compared with $195.4 million in fiscal 2021.

Christopher Waldeck, co-chief operating officer and global brand president for Lee, received a 26.3% base salary hike to $681,250, as well as $504,600 n incentive pay and total compensation of $3.52 million, up 27.5%.

Thomas Waldron, co-chief operating officer and global brand president for Wrangler, received a 26.3% base salary hike to $681,250, as well as $504,600 in incentive pay and total compensation of $3.52 million, up 27.5%.

Rustin Welton, chief financial officer, received a 7.9% raise in base salary to $638,750, as well as $424,125 in incentive pay and total compensation of $2.97 million, up 2.6%.

Thomas Doerr Jr., general counsel and general secretary, was listed for the first time after joining the company on May 31. He was paid $313,923 in base salary, a $200,000 bonus, $299,715 in incentive pay and total compensation of $2.69 million.

Kontoor will hold a virtual shareholder meeting at 11 a.m. April 20. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.