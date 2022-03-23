Fitch Ratings reaffirmed Cone’s revenue bonds

Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed Cone Health’s “AA” for its revenue bonds and kept its rating outlook at stable.

The bonds are related to those issued by the N.C. Medical Care Commission on behalf of Cone.

The bonds are unsecured general obligations of the Cone Health obligated group.

Fitch said the ratings “reflect Cone Health's leading market share, strong physician alignment and a favorable payor mix in a still growing market.”

“The rating is also supported by its solid balance sheet with debt capacity that can easily absorb the planned issuance of approximately $200 million in the coming months.”

