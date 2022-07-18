Five Below, Ross Dress for Less open in Clemmons

The revival of the former Big Kmart site in Clemmons now features the opening of two additional tenants in Five Below and Ross Dress for Less.

Meanwhile, the Ulta Beauty store remains listed as “opening soon.”

In July 2019, an affiliate of Wilmington-based Harbour Retail Partners paid $5.5 million for the building and 10.5-acre site at 2455 Market Center Drive. The property fronts Lewisville-Clemmons Road. It was Harbour’s first property in the Triad.

The anchor of the shopping center is the Aldi grocery store, which opened in November. It took 25,260 square feet in the 94,841-square-foot building, dedicating about 12,000 square feet to retail space.

It is Ross’ third store in Forsyth County counting those in the Hanes Commons and Oak Summit shopping centers.

Five Below and Ulta appear to be taking similar square footage, with a fourth tenant space unclaimed next to Aldi. Five Below also is in Hanes Commons and Oak Summit shopping centers, while Ulta is in Hanes Commons.