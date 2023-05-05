The National Main Street Center has designated five Triad communities, and 42 overall in North Carolina, as accredited Main Street America programs for 2023.
The group and the N.C. Commerce Department’s Main Street & Rural Planning Center annually recognize communities “demonstrating exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.”
The Triad communities are Asheboro, Elkin, Lexington, Mount Airy and Reidsville.
The others are Albemarle, Belmont, Brevard, Cherryville, Concord, Elizabeth City, Fuquay-Varina, Goldsboro, Hendersonville, Hickory, Laurinburg, Lenoir, Lumberton, Marion, Monroe, Mooresville, Morehead City, Morganton, New Bern, Newton, Roanoke Rapids, Roxboro, Salisbury, Sanford, Shelby, Spruce Pine, Statesville, Sylva, Tarboro, Tryon, Wake Forest, Washington, Waxhaw, Waynesville, Whiteville, Williamston, and Wilson.
To quality for national accreditation status, communities must demonstrate a commitment to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.
