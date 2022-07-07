Five NC film, entertainment grants approved for 2022

Five new television and film projects have been approved to receive N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant funds, the governor’s office said Thursday. Those projects combined are expected to produce direct in-state spending of $107 million, while creating more than 4,900 job opportunities in the state.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is a recently released Amazon Prime Video series that will return to southeastern North Carolina for its second production season. Hailing from wiip in association with Amazon Studios, Season 2 of the series has been approved for a grant award of $13.6 million.

The TV series “Hightown” returns to Wilmington for its third season, continuing its storyline about a Massachusetts Fisheries Enforcement Officer whose journey to sobriety is overshadowed by a murder investigation. The Starz series from Lionsgate Television has been approved for a film and entertainment grant award of $10 million.

“Providence” is an independent feature film about the unexpected consequences that arise when a veteran police officer tries to cover up a mistake made by their rookie trainee. The film is approved for a rebate of up to $1.75 million, with production being completed in Brunswick and New Hanover counties.

Made-for-Hallmark feature “To Her with Love” is approved for a grant award of $975,000 for filming scheduled in and around Rowan and Mecklenburg counties. The made-for-TV/streaming movie will tell the story of a young teacher who secures a job at her former high school and is given free rein to design and head up the arts program.

“AGB and Her Monster”, a feature-length film, has been approved for a film rebate of $600,000. The project will shoot in the greater Charlotte area and is told through the eyes of an African American teenage girl who constructs a monster to combat injustices in her neighborhood.