 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Five projects selected for state film grants

  • 0

Five television and film projects have been made eligible for N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant funds, the governor’s office said Thursday. The projects are:

“Untitled Please Don’t Destroy,” a Universal Pictures feature-length film from the comedic trio Please Don’t Destroy. It is eligible for up to $7 million with production in Burke, Gaston and Mecklenburg counties.

“Welcome to Flatch” Fox TV series is eligible for up to $6.5 million for its second season about a small town, particularly its younger population, that is being filmed for a documentary. Production is in Duplin, New Hanover and Pender counties.

Feature-length film “Site” is eligible for up to $937,500. The project is shooting in the greater Charlotte area.

“Eric Larue” is an independent feature-length film eligible for up to $589,105. It is being shot in the greater Wilmington area.

People are also reading…

Made-for-TV/PureFix streaming movie “Second Time Around” is eligible for up to $156,250. It was filmed in Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney Raising Disney+ Price by 38%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert