Five regional companies advance in NC Idea grant cycle

NC Idea said Monday that five Triad and Northwest North Carolina companies have been selected for the semifinal round of its 32nd annual SEED grant cycle.

NC Idea is a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurs and economic empowerment.

The five regional companies are: Beam Dynamics LLC of Winston-Salem; GreenLifeTech Corp. of Banner Elk; HBCU Tour of Greensboro; Medherd of Winston-Salem; and RainbowMe Inc. of Greensboro.

Finalists will be selected to present before a review panel comprising experienced investors, industry experts and entrepreneurs.

Grant recipients will be announced in mid-November. The $50,000 grants are intended to support business activities that validate target markets, reduce risk associated with early-stage companies and help companies get to the point of suitability for growth; whether through investment or revenue.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.