Five regional companies advance in NC Idea grant cycle

NC Idea said Monday that five Triad and Northwest North Carolina companies have been selected for the semifinal round of its 32nd annual SEED grant cycle.
NC Idea is a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurs and economic empowerment.
The five regional companies are: Beam Dynamics LLC of Winston-Salem; GreenLifeTech Corp. of Banner Elk; HBCU Tour of Greensboro; Medherd of Winston-Salem; and RainbowMe Inc. of Greensboro.
Finalists will be selected to present before a review panel comprising experienced investors, industry experts and entrepreneurs.
Grant recipients will be announced in mid-November. The $50,000 grants are intended to support business activities that validate target markets, reduce risk associated with early-stage companies and help companies get to the point of suitability for growth; whether through investment or revenue.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.