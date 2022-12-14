 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Five rural Triad communities gain grant funding

  • 0

Five rural Triad government entities are among 42 statewide to have gained funding from the Rural Transformation grant program.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden last year. The state Rural Economic Development Division administers the fund.

The fund focuses on revitalizing downtown districts, building the capacity of local government staffs, revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering small business recovery, and generally supporting economic growth initiatives.

The largest grant was $800,000 to Elkin with the recipient being Yadkin Valley Heritage & Trails Center’s community expansion project of an outdoor event venue located downtown off the Yadkin River.

In the Rural Community Capacity category, grants of $49,999 each are being provided to: Archdale for a downtown streetscape project; Jonesville to complete a master growth and development plan; Liberty for a feasibility study on renovating a 3,000-square-foot space in the Liberty Heritage Museum; and Pilot Mountain for a town marketing and strategy plan.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Slower than expected November inflation is an early Christmas gift from the economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert