Five rural Triad communities gain grant funding

Five rural Triad government entities are among 42 statewide to have gained funding from the Rural Transformation grant program.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden last year. The state Rural Economic Development Division administers the fund.

The fund focuses on revitalizing downtown districts, building the capacity of local government staffs, revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering small business recovery, and generally supporting economic growth initiatives.

The largest grant was $800,000 to Elkin with the recipient being Yadkin Valley Heritage & Trails Center’s community expansion project of an outdoor event venue located downtown off the Yadkin River.

In the Rural Community Capacity category, grants of $49,999 each are being provided to: Archdale for a downtown streetscape project; Jonesville to complete a master growth and development plan; Liberty for a feasibility study on renovating a 3,000-square-foot space in the Liberty Heritage Museum; and Pilot Mountain for a town marketing and strategy plan.