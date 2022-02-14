Five stores, including Walmart and Dollar General, in Triad fined for price-scanning errors

An initial inspection in September found a 3% error rate based on three overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an 11% error rate based on 33 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.

* Dollar General at 435 N.C. 49 South in Asheboro has paid $975 and owes $1,805 in fines.

An initial inspection in August found a 6% error rate based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found a 3% error rate based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. A third inspection in December found a 3.67% error rate based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.

* Tractor Supply at 2221 Old 421 S. in Boone has paid $615 in fines.

An initial inspection in July found a 6% error rate based on six overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August found a 4.33% error rate based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in October.

Statewide, the department assessed fines to 13 Dollar General stores, five Walmart stores, two Family Dollar stores and one Target and one Tractor Supply store during the fourth quarter.