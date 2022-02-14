Five stores, including Walmart and Dollar General, in Triad fined for price-scanning errors

Five stores in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina — including three Dollar General locations — are among 22 statewide required to pay fines for what state officials considered as “excessive price-scanner errors.”
The standards division for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a statement Friday on the civil fines for the fourth quarter of 2021. Affected are:
* Dollar General at 514 N. Renfro St. in Mount Airy has paid $5,000 in fines.
An initial inspection in September found a 16% error rate based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot.
A follow-up inspection in November found a 20.67% error rate based on 62 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.
* Dollar General at 103 W. Main St. in East Bend has paid $4,980 in fines.
An initial inspection in September found a 10% error rate based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found a 14.67% error rate based on 44 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.
* Walmart at 2628 S. Main St. in High Point has paid $2,940 in fines.
An initial inspection in September found a 3% error rate based on three overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an 11% error rate based on 33 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.
* Dollar General at 435 N.C. 49 South in Asheboro has paid $975 and owes $1,805 in fines.
An initial inspection in August found a 6% error rate based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found a 3% error rate based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. A third inspection in December found a 3.67% error rate based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.
* Tractor Supply at 2221 Old 421 S. in Boone has paid $615 in fines.
An initial inspection in July found a 6% error rate based on six overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August found a 4.33% error rate based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in October.
Statewide, the department assessed fines to 13 Dollar General stores, five Walmart stores, two Family Dollar stores and one Target and one Tractor Supply store during the fourth quarter.
“Our Standards Division inspectors work to protect consumers by comparing the price on the shelf and the price at the register to be sure they match,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a statement.
“Stores have a responsibility to make sure their pricing is accurate, and most stores pass inspection. Ones with errors face fines until they come into compliance.”
The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register.
If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.
Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate.
Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a re-inspection.
Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store.
Consumers can file a complaint at (984) 236-4750.
336-727-7376