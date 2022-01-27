Five Triad businesses receive perfect score for protecting LGBTQ workers

It is the third consecutive report that Reynolds has received a 100 score.

“We are proud to be among other leading companies promoting LGBTQ+ equality,” Guy Meldrum, Reynolds’ president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“For us, it’s about more than achieving a top score. Ultimately, we aspire to be an organization with a company culture that is truly representative of the diverse world we live in and consumers we serve.”

Reynolds pointed to several equality-focused employees benefits that include: parity between same and different-sex spousal and partner benefits; transgender-inclusive health care coverage; comprehensive parental leave policy with 16 weeks of paid leave for new parents; and up to eight months of a reduced work schedule immediately after the paid leave period.

Womble Bond Dickinson received a 100 score for the eighth consecutive year.

Truist Financial Corp. received a 100 score for the 10th consecutive year.

“At Truist, we strive to create an inclusive workplace in which every person, voice, and moment matters, and believe our teammates must authentically reflect our communities,” the company said in a statement.