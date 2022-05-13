Fla. appeals court reverses punitive damages award facing tobacco manufacturers

A Florida appeals court reversed Wednesday a lower-court ruling in a high-profile Engle progeny lawsuit that had R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA both facing a $74.12 million punitive damages award.

In November 2019, a jury in the 17th Judicial Circuit of Florida found in favor of plaintiff Bryan Rintoul and his husband, the late Edward Caprio, in a lawsuit filed in 2007.

Reynolds could be immediately reached for comment on the appellate court's reversal. Philip Morris USA declined comment Friday.

The lawsuit is noteworthy in part because it may be the first Engle complaint to go to trial involving a same-sex surviving spouse, according to Courtroom Video Network.

The appeals court cited the same-sex component in its ruling, writing that because "Rintoul was not married to (Caprio) when the symptoms of a tobacco-related illness manifested ... Rintoul is not entitled to recover non-economic damages."

"We reject the trial court's creation of an exception ... for a same-sex couple based upon Obergefell vs. Hodges," which is the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that the 14th Amendment requires states to license and recognize same-sex marriage.

"We conclude that Obergefell does not compel us to make an exception (to two legal cases) ... Rintoul may not claim compensatory damages as a "surviving spouse" based on those cases."

The punitive damages awards were remanded to the trial court for reconsideration.

Rintoul's attorney requested $24 million each in punitive damages from each manufacturer.

The jury, instead, assessed $74,122,719.43 to Reynolds and Philip Morris USA — which the appellate court said "interestingly, that number matched Caprio's age at death, 74, and his date of birth, 12/27/1943."

A legal precedent in Florida says that a spouse cannot marry into a cause of action, including injuries occurring before marriage.

However, the trial court ruled that Rintoul should not be discriminated against considering he could not have married his husband when the injuries occurred.

The appellate court also reversed the punitive damages award facing Reynolds based on a 2021 case in Florida.

The court addressed a component involving Juul Labs Inc. in writing "we conclude that the admission of substantial evidence regarding (Juul) and e-cigarettes in support of Rintoul's punitive damage claim was harmful error, requiring a new trial on all issues."

Although there was no evidence that Caprio used Juul products, it was included because of the investment stake by Philip Morris parent company Altria Group Inc. in Juul Labs.

Philip Morris said in November 2019 that "we believe that the punitive damages award is grossly excessive and a clear violation of constitutional and state law.”

Engle progeny lawsuits sprang from a decision in 2006 by the Florida Supreme Court that decertified a $145 billion class-action lawsuit initially filed by Howard Engle. The decertification means that former class members are now limited to filing individual lawsuits stating that cigarettes caused their respective illnesses.

According to legal documents, Caprio died from respiratory disease in 2018, following decades of smoking that began at age 15. He was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 1996.

Caprio and Rintoul were a couple for about 30 years before they married in 2015, three days after same-sex marriage became legal in Florida. The complaint was amended to allow Rintoul to be considered as a surviving spouse.

The trial court jury awarded compensatory damages of $9.2 million.

In Engle cases, jury can assign a percentage of the blame for the individual’s illness on their actions. The jury found Caprio at 2% fault for his illness, while assessing damages of $74.12 million to both tobacco manufacturers.

Christopher Growe, an analyst with Stifel, has said the U.S. Supreme Court “has set a clear standard for punitive damage awards for single-digit multiples at most of compensatory damages.”

For Reynolds, it initially faced in July 2014 a $23 billion punitive damages award from a Florida jury involving Cynthia Robinson, the widow of Michael Johnson Sr., who died at age 36. That award represented at that time about 75% of Reynolds’ market capitalization.

In January 2015, a Florida Circuit Court judge drastically reduced the punitive damages to $16.9 million — the same amount the jury awarded in compensatory damages. In June 2019, a Florida jury cleared the manufacturer of liability.

Litigation expenses

British American Tobacco Plc, Reynolds' parent company, said in its 2021 annual report that it had $70.8 million in litigation costs during fiscal 2021, primarily related to Engle progeny smoker lawsuits facing Reynolds in the U.S.

The litigation expenses were down from $114.1 million in 2020 and $309.5 million in 2019.

BAT said that as of Dec. 31, there were 1,071 Engle progeny lawsuit pending involving Reynolds and in its role as successor owner of Lorillard Inc. and Brown & Williamson Corp.

From Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021, Reynolds was involved in 41 Engle progeny lawsuit trials, of which 21 were won by plaintiffs. The combined compensatory damages were $65.4 million, while the punitive damages were $159.5 million.

Reynolds has appealed 13 of the jury awards, which halted the payment of damages in those cases, while Reynolds still has time to file an appeal in four cases.

An additional three plaintiff victories can no longer appealed.

During 2021, Reynolds or Lorillard paid $15.4 million in compensatory or punitive damages in Engle cases.

“With the exception of the Engle progeny cases, the group continues to win the majority of tobacco-related litigation claims that reach trial,” the manufacturer said in the report.

“A very high percentage of the tobacco-related litigation claims brought against them, including Engle progeny cases, continue to be dismissed at or before trial.

“Based on their experience in tobacco-related litigation and the strength of the defenses available to them in such litigation, the group’s companies believe that their successful defense of tobacco-related litigation in the past will continue in the future.”

