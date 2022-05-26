Fla. private-equity group buys more local storage sites

A Florida private equity real estate and technology firm has paid $4.9 million to purchase two properties off in northwest Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The properties are: a 4.17-acre tract at 5272 Germanton Road that contains a 13,520-square-foot industrial warehouse; and a 1.03-acre tract at 4260-4 N. Patterson Ave. that contains 13,900 square feet of space for a Big Daddy’s Mini Storage site.

The buyer is SROA 5270 Germanton NC LLC, an affiliate of SROA Capital of West Palm Beach, Fla. The seller is Ram Winston-Salem LLC of Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

The same groups were involved in a similar storage transaction that was posted earlier in May.

A self-storage campus at 2690 Sprague St., containing 41,239 square feet space with the Storage Sense chain, was bought by SROA 2690 E. Sprague NC LLC. The seller was CLC WSNC III LLC.

