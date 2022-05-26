 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fla. private-equity group buys more local storage sites

  • 0

A Florida private equity real estate and technology firm has paid $4.9 million to purchase two properties off in northwest Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The properties are: a 4.17-acre tract at 5272 Germanton Road that contains a 13,520-square-foot industrial warehouse; and a 1.03-acre tract at 4260-4 N. Patterson Ave. that contains 13,900 square feet of space for a Big Daddy’s Mini Storage site.

The buyer is SROA 5270 Germanton NC LLC, an affiliate of SROA Capital of West Palm Beach, Fla. The seller is Ram Winston-Salem LLC of Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

The same groups were involved in a similar storage transaction that was posted earlier in May.

A self-storage campus at 2690 Sprague St., containing 41,239 square feet space with the Storage Sense chain, was bought by SROA 2690 E. Sprague NC LLC. The seller was CLC WSNC III LLC.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Items and services you shouldn't skimp on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert