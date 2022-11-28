Fla. Supreme Court hands Reynolds, Philip Morris Engle legal wins

The Florida Supreme Court handed R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA significant legal victories last week when it upheld a recent lower-court ruling on four Engle progeny lawsuits. The ruling affected jury damages of at least $29 million.

The court affirmed the ruling that requires Engle plaintiffs to meet a higher evidentiary standard to prevail on a fraudulent concealment and conspiracy claim.

Engle progeny lawsuits sprang from a decision in 2006 by the Florida Supreme Court that decertified a $145 billion class-action lawsuit initially filed by Howard Engle.

The decertification means that former class members are now limited to filing individual lawsuits stating that cigarettes caused their respective illnesses.

The lawsuits had a common denominator in that they stemmed from the 2007 lawsuit of Linda Prentice vs. R. J. Reynolds in the Circuit Court for Duval County.

According to a 2017 Reynolds regulatory filing, in September 2016, the circuit court jury found for the plaintiff on the negligence, strict liability and intentional tort claims.

The plaintiff was awarded $6.4 million in compensatory damages, with the jury finding the decedent 60% at fault for illness and R.J. Reynolds 40% at fault. No punitive damages were awarded.

After Reynolds American Inc. was wholly acquired by British American Tobacco Plc in July 2017, the Prentice lawsuit was followed through regulatory filings from Philip Morris USA's parent company Altria Group Inc.

According to Altria's fiscal 2021 filing on Feb. 25, 2022, the Florida First District Court of Appeal in January 2020 reversed a judgment in favor of the plaintiff and remanded for a new trial.

"The court held that the trial court had erred by failing to instruct the jury that in order to prevail on her claim for conspiracy to commit fraudulent concealment, the plaintiff was required to prove that her decedent relied to his detriment on a statement that concealed or omitted material information about the health risks of smoking," according to the filing.

"That holding conflicts with decisions from the Second, Third, and Fourth District Courts of Appeal, which have each held that Engle plaintiffs do not need to prove reliance on a statement, and instead can prevail by proving reliance on the Engle defendants’ concealment of information."

Oral argument was held before the Florida Supreme Court in June 2021.

In an Oct. 25 third-quarter regulatory filing, Altria reported the Florida Supreme Court resolved the conflict with the appeals court by upholding its stated ruling.

Notably, the Florida Supreme Court "declined to revisit its prior decisions giving preclusive effect to the Engle Phase I findings."

In the lawsuits involving Chadwell and Duignan, the panel squashed the decision of the Second District Court of Appeals and sent the cases back to district court for reconsideration.

In the Miller lawsuit, the panel declined to accept jurisdiction of the case, leaving the lower court ruling intact. In the Burgess lawsuit, it dismissed a review request.

Other Engle wins

The Florida Supreme Court ruling is the latest legal victory for the two manufacturers.

In May, a Florida appeals court reversed a lower-court ruling in a high-profile Engle progeny lawsuit that had R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris both facing a $74.12 million punitive damages award.

In November 2019, a jury in the 17th Judicial Circuit of Florida found in favor of plaintiff Bryan Rintoul and his husband, the late Edward Caprio, in a lawsuit filed in 2007.

The lawsuit is noteworthy in part because it may be the first Engle complaint to go to trial involving a same-sex surviving spouse, according to Courtroom Video Network.

The appeals court cited the same-sex component in its ruling, writing that because “Rintoul was not married to (Caprio) when the symptoms of a tobacco-related illness manifested ... Rintoul is not entitled to recover non-economic damages.”

“We reject the trial court’s creation of an exception ... for a same-sex couple based upon Obergefell vs. Hodges,” which is the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that the 14th Amendment requires states to license and recognize same-sex marriage.

“We conclude that Obergefell does not compel us to make an exception (to two legal cases) ... Rintoul may not claim compensatory damages as a “surviving spouse” based on those cases.”

A legal precedent in Florida says that a spouse cannot marry into a cause of action, including injuries occurring before marriage.

However, the trial court ruled that Rintoul should not be discriminated against considering he could not have married his husband when the injuries occurred.

Litigation expenses

BAT said it had $70.8 million in litigation costs during fiscal 2021, primarily related to Engle progeny smoker lawsuits facing Reynolds in the U.S. The litigation expenses were down from $114.1 million in 2020 and $309.5 million in 2019.

BAT said that as of Dec. 31, there were 1,071 Engle progeny lawsuit pending involving Reynolds and in its role as successor owner of Lorillard Inc. and Brown & Williamson Corp.

From Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021, Reynolds was involved in 41 Engle progeny lawsuit trials, of which 21 were won by plaintiffs. The combined compensatory damages were $65.4 million, while the punitive damages were $159.5 million.

Reynolds has appealed 13 of the jury awards, which halted the payment of damages in those cases, while Reynolds still has time to file an appeal in four cases.

An additional three plaintiff victories can no longer appealed.

During 2021, Reynolds or Lorillard paid $15.4 million in compensatory or punitive damages in Engle cases.

“With the exception of the Engle progeny cases, the group continues to win the majority of tobacco-related litigation claims that reach trial,” the manufacturer said in the report.

“A very high percentage of the tobacco-related litigation claims brought against them, including Engle progeny cases, continue to be dismissed at or before trial.

“Based on their experience in tobacco-related litigation and the strength of the defenses available to them in such litigation, the group’s companies believe that their successful defense of tobacco-related litigation in the past will continue in the future.”