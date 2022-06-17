Fleet Feet buys New England footwear store

Fleet Feet, the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores, said Friday it has agreed to acquire Marathon Sports and its soundRunner and Runner's Alley brands. Terms were not disclosed.

The transaction, which includes Marathon Sports' e-commerce business, is expected to close in July.

It will coincide with the retirement of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie. Industry veteran Ben Cooke would succeed Peddie as president of Marathon Sports.

Marathon Sports, based in Waltham, Mass., would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Fleet Feet and continues to operate as a separate entity. It has 11 retail locations in the New England area.

Fleet Feet, based in Carrboro, has more than 250 stores in 40 states, including in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point. There are 16 stores altogether in North Carolina.

