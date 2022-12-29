 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fleet Feet opens retail store in Clemmons

  • 0
WSJ_0704_FleetFeet

Fleet Feet Sports has opened its second Forsyth County retail store in Clemmons at 6339 Jessie Lane in the OrthoCarolina building next to the Jerry Long YMCA.

 Walt Unks/Journal

Fleet Feet, the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores, has opened a retail store in Clemmons next to the Jerry Long YMCA.

The store is at 6339 Jessie Lane on the bottom level of the OrthoCarolina rehabilitation clinic behind Peace Haven Village shopping center that has Publix as the anchor tenant.

The store hours for the Fleet Feet Clemmons store are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sundays.

Fleet Feet, based in Carrboro, has more than 250 stores in 40 states, including at 278 Harvey St. in Winston-Salem, 3731 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and 2762 N.C. 68 Unit 111 in High Point.

There are 17 stores altogether in North Carolina.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 93: Need a last minute gift idea? 5 reasons to try a thrift store

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert