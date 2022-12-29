Fleet Feet opens retail store in Clemmons

Fleet Feet, the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores, has opened a retail store in Clemmons next to the Jerry Long YMCA.

The store is at 6339 Jessie Lane on the bottom level of the OrthoCarolina rehabilitation clinic behind Peace Haven Village shopping center that has Publix as the anchor tenant.

The store hours for the Fleet Feet Clemmons store are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sundays.

Fleet Feet, based in Carrboro, has more than 250 stores in 40 states, including at 278 Harvey St. in Winston-Salem, 3731 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and 2762 N.C. 68 Unit 111 in High Point.

There are 17 stores altogether in North Carolina.