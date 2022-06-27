Flipped home sales surge in Triad for higher prices during first quarter

Home flipping in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area remained elevated during the first quarter, according to a report released last week by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

Flipped homes are those purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months.

Attom had the four-county metro with 372, which represented 13.4% of all home sales during the quarter.

The total represented a 62.9% jump from the first quarter of 2021.

The MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The record number of flips in a quarter was 400 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The metro is on pace to set another yearly flipping record after reaching 1,203 in 2021.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $60,000, representing a $160,000 purchase price and a $220,000 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $76,750.

The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,512.

It took an average of 149 days to complete the flipping of a home, compared with 159 days a year ago.

Almost 70% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 30% borrowed money. About 44.4% were sold to cash buyers, while 8.6% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 390 flipped homes sold in the first quarter, up 65.7% over the year. Those sales made up 11.8% of the home sale market in the first quarter.

The three-county metro of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham also was a record annual pace. There were 1,262 flipped homes sold in 2021.

Those flipping the homes in the Greensboro-High Point MSA grossed on average $53,100, representing a $161,900 purchase price and a $215,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,452.

The average time it took to flip a home sold during the first quarter was 142 days, down from 155 days a year ago.

About 75% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 25% borrowed money. About 50% were sold to cash buyers, while 4.6% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

“The good news for fix-and-flip investors is that demand remains strong from prospective homebuyers, as evidenced by this quarter’s report, which shows that one of every 10 homes sold during the first quarter was a flip,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for Attom.

“The bad news is that rising mortgage interest rates are beginning to slow down home price appreciation rates, and buyers have become more selective — and less willing to outbid other buyers for properties they’re interested in.

"This is having a predictable impact on profit margins for investors," Sharga said.

The other North Carolina metro areas had a similar boost in flipped homes sold, typically with a higher average sale price for a larger average home.

* The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had 2,409 flipped homes sold during the first quarter, up 141.6% from a year ago. Those sales made up 18% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $40,934, representing a $298,000 purchase price and a $338,934 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,680.

The average time it took to flip a home sold was 136 days during the first quarter, down from 143 days a year ago.

* The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had 339 flipped homes sold in the first quarter, up 141.5% from a year ago. Those sales made up 15.3% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $59,115, representing a $297,500 purchase price and a $356,615 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,569.

The average time it took to flip a home sold was 140 days, down from 153 days a year ago.

* The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 880 flipped homes sold in the first quarter, up 76.7% from a year ago. Those sales made up 14.6% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $48,000, representing a $335,000 purchase price and a $383,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,745.

The average time it took to flip a home sold was 132 days, down from 136 days a year ago.

