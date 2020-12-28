Flipping homes remain profitable strategy in Winston-Salem market

Those flipping the homes in the Greensboro-High Point MSA grossed on average $69,000, representing a $91,000 purchase price and a $160,000 flipped price.

The average time it took to flip a home sold during the quarter was 177 days, up from 147 days a year ago.

About 70% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 30% borrowed money. About 34% were sold to cash buyers, while 6% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

“Home-flipping again generated higher profits on fewer transactions across the United States in the third quarter, as investors continued to make more money on a declining number of deals,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom.

“This all happened in the context of the pandemic, which has created unusual circumstances for the housing market to thrive, and that has included the home-flipping business.

Teta said that there is "too much is uncertain these days to say whether the latest trends will continue."

"But for now, the prospects continue looking up for home flipping after a period when they were trending the opposite way."

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.