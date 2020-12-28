Flipping homes remain profitable strategy in Winston-Salem market

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area experienced a 6% increase in homes being bought for flipping during the third quarter, according to a report from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.
Sales of flipped homes in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area — homes purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months — totaled 186. That's up from 180 a year ago.
The MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties. Flipped homes accounted for 6.9% of all home purchases in the quarter.
Those flipping the homes grossed on average $68,250, representing a $91,750 purchase price and a $160,000 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $61,000.
It took a little longer to complete the flipping of a home during the third quarter at 173 days, compared with 166 days a year ago.
The average time it took to flip a home was 167 days, the same as a year ago.
About 68% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 32% borrowed money. Nearly 33% were sold to cash buyers, while 9.1% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 1,214 flipped homes sold during the quarter, up 22% from a year ago. Those sales made up 6% of the market.
Those flipping the homes in the Greensboro-High Point MSA grossed on average $69,000, representing a $91,000 purchase price and a $160,000 flipped price.
The average time it took to flip a home sold during the quarter was 177 days, up from 147 days a year ago.
About 70% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 30% borrowed money. About 34% were sold to cash buyers, while 6% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.
“Home-flipping again generated higher profits on fewer transactions across the United States in the third quarter, as investors continued to make more money on a declining number of deals,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom.
“This all happened in the context of the pandemic, which has created unusual circumstances for the housing market to thrive, and that has included the home-flipping business.
Teta said that there is "too much is uncertain these days to say whether the latest trends will continue."
"But for now, the prospects continue looking up for home flipping after a period when they were trending the opposite way."
