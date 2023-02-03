When the owners and operators of Golden Ticket Cinema decided to expand its reach, Greensboro and the Triad came to mind.

So much so that Joseph Horton, Golden Ticket's marketing director, said the decision to reopen the Brassfield 10 theater in Brassfield Shopping Center off Battleground Avenue was a great fit. The theater has been dormant since April 2020 when major chain Cinemark exited the facility.

"Our business model is to focus on small- to medium-size markets with new amenities to hometown America that you usually would only find in larger markets," Horton said.

Golden Ticket, founded in 2016 and based in Durham, plans to reopen the center’s 27,000-square-foot theater by early summer.

"We want to be open by the summer to get some of these blockbusters," Horton said.

The Brassfield 10 will be Golden Ticket’s third location in North Carolina in addition to being the company’s 19th theater in 12 states.

John Bloemeke, Golden Ticket’s president, and Horton said they had been looking in Greensboro for awhile.

"We saw a niche in Greensboro that goes beyond just screen counts," Horton explained. "When we found this great opportunity, we moved quickly."

Horton said Golden Ticket will provide a variety of movies, ranging from summer and holiday blockbusters to independent films and the occasional rescreening of popular movies from previous decades “so that younger moviegoers can experience them in a theater setting rather than their TV screen.”

As an example, Horton cited a 3-D version of "Titanic" that played at some of Golden Ticket's theaters.

Still, Golden Ticket is expanding cautiously following the COVID-19 pandemic's toll on movie theater chains and independent operators across the country.

According to a December article in Fast Company, a business magazine, the U.S. box office is down 30% from pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, the globe's second largest theater chain, Cineworld (which owns Regal Theaters), has filed for federal bankruptcy protection.

The reality is that some movies are bypassing the big screen and either going straight to streaming networks or sharing debuts for a limited number of weeks.

Steen Spove, with Deep River Partners, said the Greensboro development group has been courting Golden Ticket since Cinemark closed its Brassfield theater as part of permanently shuttering seven North Carolina locations.

Negotiations began in earnest in March 2022 even as Deep River was considering other options for the tract, such as office, medical “or tearing it down to do something else with outparcels,” Spove said.

“A theater was still the highest and best use of the property,” Spove felt.

Horton said that while the COVID-19 pandemic hampered Golden Ticket's expansion plans as moviegoers shied away, the operators were confident its cinemas would bounce back as public-health restrictions were eased.

"The pandemic affected us beyond consumer hesitancy in that the movie studios weren't producing the normal amount of new content the past three years," Horton said. "We knew there were going to be times when we would be hurting. Once the studios got back on track and began to close the content gap, it sparked the comeback in moviegoers, particularly those wanting to see a movie multiple times or a re-release."

Horton said the company is confident that the amenities Golden Ticket will provide at Brassfield 10 will help offset increasing ticket and refreshment costs.

"We want to give a great value experience," Horton said. "Mainstream movies will be our main target, but we know in Greensboro there's a market for alternative content, older films. We plan to make an event out of some of the older films, whether it's a party, a giveaway, to celebrate its greatness.

"Some movies are just not meant to be contained on a TV, no matter how big the screen is. It is meant to be enjoyed properly on a big screen."

Raymond Collins, with Collins Commercial Properties of Winston-Salem, said he had been confident in the revival possibility of both Brassfield 10 and the shopping center as a whole.

"The strength of the Brassfield center is its strategic location in northwest Greensboro on North Battleground Avenue surrounded by high-income housing and being located at two signalized intersections at New Garden Road," Collins said.

According to Collins, the overall repositioning of Brassfield "is a huge success story, speaking to the talents of Deep River Partners. More importantly, the repositioning of the center is a success story for the city of Greensboro in securing Trader Joe’s and bringing the property to a level exceeding its prior success."

Then there's the Urban Loop Effect. Decades after it was first proposed, the 49-mile Greensboro Urban Loop came full circle — literally — on Jan. 20. The final piece — about a mile away from Brassfield 10 and other Brassfield Shopping Center tenants — is expected to provide a significant lift to traffic flow.

The highway will relieve congestion that has for years clogged Greensboro’s major arteries, including Interstate 40, U.S. 29 and U.S. 220, and will create better connections between the city and locations to the north.

Horton said the opening of the Urban Loop near the shopping center will be a "plus" as well as for nearby restaurants.

"The loop is important because no one wants to drive an hour to go to a movie and they want easy access to the theater," Horton said. "The convenience of having restaurants right there, to have dinner and then walk to the movie theater, is a big plus for not only the restaurants but us as well to attract customers."

Horton said Golden Cinema could be interested in expanding into Winston-Salem and High Point over time if a similar opportunity presents itself.