Florida appeals court reverses Engle verdict vs. Reynolds

A Florida appeals court on Wednesday reversed a jury verdict and ordered a new trial in an Engle progeny trial involving Irene Gloger, who had smoked for decades and died at age 47 from lung cancer, and her husband Kenneth.

In November 2019, the Florida jury awarded a combined $15 million in compensatory damages, along with punitive damages of $16.5 million from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and $11 million from Philip Morris USA.

According to Law360.com, the appellate judges ruled that the trial court should have removed a prospective juror — even though the companies’ lawyers had run out of challenges — who said she believed all daily smokers are addicted to cigarettes.

Engle progeny lawsuits sprang from a decision in 2006 by the Florida Supreme Court that decertified a $145 billion class-action lawsuit initially filed by Howard Engle.

The decertification means that former class members are now limited to filing individual lawsuits stating that cigarettes caused their respective illnesses.

