Florida group spends $2.36M on High Point retail tract

A 0.97-acre retail tract off Westchester Drive in High Point has been sold for $2.36 million to a Florida group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property at 145 Westchester Drive was bought by Flax Mil Properties LLC with a listed address of St. Petersburg, Fla. It contains a Mavis Tires & Brakes facility.
The seller is Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. of Millwood, N.Y.
Richard Craver
