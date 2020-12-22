Florida Supreme Court declines Reynolds appeal on MSA payment responsibility

The estimated fiscal 2020 payment for the four brands is $40 million to Texas, $32 million to Florida and $10 million to Minnesota. Florida said when it filed its lawsuit that its overall disputed amount was $92.6 million.

However, industry analyst Michael Lavery with Piper Sandler said Friday that Reynolds’ combined MSA financial obligations to three states could be worth $409 million: $207 million to Texas, $135 million to Florida and $47 million to Minnesota.

“Ongoing costs could weight on future (British American Tobacco) earnings,” Lavery said. “We expect further appeals to continue into 2021.”

MSA responsibilities

The Reynolds-Imperial deal included language that called on ITG to use its “reasonable best efforts” to reach an MSA settlement with Florida.

Imperial has countered it did not agree to assume the payments, and that it was relieved of payment responsibility since it couldn’t reach an agreement with then-Florida attorney general Pam Bondi before the closing of the simultaneous purchases.