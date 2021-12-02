Flow adds Golden Leaf chairman role to nonprofit leadership resume

In September 2020, Flow was named to a small business policy task force by the N.C. Rural Center. The task force was formed with the support of a grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

Flow has served as chairman of the Whitaker Park Development Authority, which is overseeing the revitalization of the former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. manufacturing complex.

Flow also is the visionary for the revitalization of the 500 W. Fifth tower in downtown Winston-Salem.

Flow Automotive Cos. is the anchor tenant of 500 W. Fifth, taking floors 14 to 18 and about 90,000 square feet of space for its workforce of about 140 of its 875 employees in the county.

The former GMAC Insurance Building had been vacant for nearly four years until early 2018 when Flow 500 West Fifth LLC paid $6.15 million to buy the property.

In other Golden Leaf news, Rockingham County was provided a $992,000 grant toward clearing, grubbing and rough grading of a 33-acre lot within Reidsville Industrial Park.

The park had as a tenant Farmina Pet Food USA, which said in December 2020 it would place its North American headquarters and manufacturing operations in Reidsville.

It pledged to create 129 jobs and spend $28.48 million on capital investments over five years. The goal is for production to begin in 2022 and to be at full capacity in 2023, according to Reidsville economic officials.

