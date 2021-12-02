Flow adds Golden Leaf chairman role to nonprofit leadership resume

Add chairman of the Golden Leaf Foundation to the list of statewide leadership roles undertaken by Winston-Salem businessman Don Flow.
The nonprofit's board of directors appointed Flow as chairman on Thursday after he served the previous year as the foundation's vice chairman.
Flow is chairman and chief executive of Flow Automotive Cos.
Golden Leaf, based in Rocky Mount, was established in 1999 to help distribute a portion of North Carolina’s money from the 1998 landmark Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers.
The foundation has focused its efforts on supporting socioeconomic initiatives in rural and tobacco-dependent communities "through leadership in grantmaking, collaboration, innovation and stewardship."
Its efforts have helped create 66,000 jobs, as well as to train or retrain more than 90,000 workers for jobs paying higher wages than they were making.
Flow's appointment as the foundation's chairman adds to his long resume of nonprofit leadership roles.
He serves on the Wake Forest University Board of Trustees and as vice chairman of the board at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Flow is on the bipartisan N.C. Council for Health Care Coverage blue-ribbon commission that also has among its 44 members: Gov. Roy Cooper; outgoing state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen; state Rep. Donny Lambeth and state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, both R-Forsyth; Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford; and Gene Woods, president and chief executive of Atrium Health, the not-for-profit parent of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
In September 2020, Flow was named to a small business policy task force by the N.C. Rural Center. The task force was formed with the support of a grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
Flow has served as chairman of the Whitaker Park Development Authority, which is overseeing the revitalization of the former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. manufacturing complex.
Flow also is the visionary for the revitalization of the 500 W. Fifth tower in downtown Winston-Salem.
Flow Automotive Cos. is the anchor tenant of 500 W. Fifth, taking floors 14 to 18 and about 90,000 square feet of space for its workforce of about 140 of its 875 employees in the county.
The former GMAC Insurance Building had been vacant for nearly four years until early 2018 when Flow 500 West Fifth LLC paid $6.15 million to buy the property.
In other Golden Leaf news, Rockingham County was provided a $992,000 grant toward clearing, grubbing and rough grading of a 33-acre lot within Reidsville Industrial Park.
The park had as a tenant Farmina Pet Food USA, which said in December 2020 it would place its North American headquarters and manufacturing operations in Reidsville.
It pledged to create 129 jobs and spend $28.48 million on capital investments over five years. The goal is for production to begin in 2022 and to be at full capacity in 2023, according to Reidsville economic officials.
336-727-7376