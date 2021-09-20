Flow real-estate affiliate sells Plaza Drive building

A real-estate affiliate of Flow Automotive Cos. has sold a 9,462-square-foot building off Plaza Drive in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 0.77-acre property is at 1420 Plaza Drive.
The seller is Flow Properties LLC, which lists its address at 500 W. Fifth St., 18th floor.
The buyer is Winston-Salem Plaza Center LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
