Flow real-estate affiliate sells Plaza Drive building
A real-estate affiliate of Flow Automotive Cos. has sold a 9,462-square-foot building off Plaza Drive in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 0.77-acre property is at 1420 Plaza Drive.

The seller is Flow Properties LLC, which lists its address at 500 W. Fifth St., 18th floor.

The buyer is Winston-Salem Plaza Center LLC of Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

