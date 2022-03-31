Flywheel Foundation names veteran economic official Atherton as executive director

The Flywheel Foundation has chosen Jill Atherton, a veteran local economic-development official, as its executive director effective Monday.

Atherton has more than 20 years in local economic development experience, including serving as vice president of Community and Economic Development for Greater Winston-Salem Inc.

Her experience also includes a leadership role with the chamber's entrepreneurial efforts, including the Technology Council that helped form what is now-known as Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem.

Flywheel provides a community work space, co-working spaces, for startups, consultants and freelancers. It is located locally in the 500 West Fifth St. tower in downtown Winston-Salem.

Atherton's predecessor Adrian Smith stepped down in December to become a general partner with Equilibrium Impact Ventures, a social impact investment fund incubated by the foundation. That fund invests in mission-driven startups to support sustainable social impact.

“I have spent the majority of my career working in economic development and supporting the critical role of entrepreneurs in our community," Atherton said in a statement. "I look forward to supporting an even larger group of diverse entrepreneurs through the Flywheel Foundation.

“Corporate and foundation support are critical to the infrastructure of entrepreneurial support organizations such as the Flywheel Foundation."

During the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, Atherton served as a business resiliency adviser for the state's Small Business and Technology Development Center that assisted businesses with financing, cash flow management and digital transformation.

Fletcher Steele, the foundation's chairman, said Atherton was chosen in part from discussions related to its strategic planning initiative.

"We knew we needed a person of Jill’s skills as we grow our regional role in the entrepreneurial ecosystem," Steele said.

“As the Foundation expands its geographic reach, we intend to benefit and share knowledge across regions while maintaining our local commitments and involvement through local advisory councils.”

The foundation is focused on mission-driven educational programming, entrepreneurship microgrants, accelerators and investment programs in the Triad, greater Charlotte and Upstate South Carolina.

Examples of programs recently launched by the foundation include: the Spark Grant program, which provides grants and a boot camp for scalable early-stage entrepreneurs; and the Retail Lab program with a co-op store, boot camp and grants for startups in retail goods and services.

Both programs predominantly serve minority and women business entrepreneurs.

In addition, the Foundation administers the New Ventures accelerator programs, and has designed monthly events including Flywheel Café, Pitch-Space Live, Tech Slam ‘N Eggs, Jumpstart and Indeavor.

“Over the next five years, Flywheel intends to add multiple new markets to its network of innovation centers in the Southeast, focusing on mid-size and smaller cities” said Peter Marsh, a Flywheel co-founder and board member.

“With Jill at the helm, we can accelerate the deployment of our services in the regions we serve.

“Our corporate sponsors, partner programs and foundations focused on entrepreneurship are very interested in our growing scale and our founders-first approach. Jill’s experience in developing these relationships is critical to our success," Marsh said.

