Flywheel Foundation offers $5,000 grants to local retailers

Locally owned retailers in Forsyth County can apply for up to $5,000 in grant funding as part of a Flywheel Foundation pandemic-relief initiative launched Thursday.
Flywheel says the SOS Recovery initiative also offers a select number of retailers entrance into a retail laboratory program to enhance their skills in retail systems, marketing, operations and e-commerce.
“Some of our retailers are on their last legs financially, and we really need to continue to step up as a community, not only as patrons buying local, but also with financial relief” said Peter Marsh, a founding foundation board member.
Applications are open through July 17 at www.flywheelcoworking.com/sos/.
The foundation has set several eligibility criteria that include: being in business prior to Jan. 1, 2019; have a brick-and-mortar storefront for all retail goods and services, food, beverage and entertainment; have five or fewer locations; and willing to work with a mentor team for 12 months.
Grant recipients will enter into an agreement with the foundation on use of funds that can be applied to staffing, facility costs, business systems, inventory, e-commerce or other qualified business expenses.
Also participating in the initiative are Chef Jeff Bacon of Second Harvest Food Bank and Jason Thiel, president of Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership.
“This effort was unanimously approved by the Board and is consistent with the foundation’s mission to promote entrepreneurship, whether ‘Main Street’ small business or scalable companies," said Fletcher Steele, the foundation's chairman and chairman of Pine Hall Brick Co.
Other aspects of the Retail Lab component involve the grant recipients forming a cohort of companies.
The lab will feature lessons on: business strategy; business model tune-up; business systems for retail, including point-of-sale; inventory and supply chain management; branding and identity; marketing and sales strategy; digital marketing; e-Commerce multi-channel strategies; event marketing; and brand loyalty and customer service.
