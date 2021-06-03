Flywheel Foundation offers $5,000 grants to local retailers

Locally owned retailers in Forsyth County can apply for up to $5,000 in grant funding as part of a Flywheel Foundation pandemic-relief initiative launched Thursday.

Flywheel says the SOS Recovery initiative also offers a select number of retailers entrance into a retail laboratory program to enhance their skills in retail systems, marketing, operations and e-commerce.

“Some of our retailers are on their last legs financially, and we really need to continue to step up as a community, not only as patrons buying local, but also with financial relief” said Peter Marsh, a founding foundation board member.

Applications are open through July 17 at www.flywheelcoworking.com/sos/.

The foundation has set several eligibility criteria that include: being in business prior to Jan. 1, 2019; have a brick-and-mortar storefront for all retail goods and services, food, beverage and entertainment; have five or fewer locations; and willing to work with a mentor team for 12 months.

Grant recipients will enter into an agreement with the foundation on use of funds that can be applied to staffing, facility costs, business systems, inventory, e-commerce or other qualified business expenses.