The top executive for F.N.B. Corp., Vincent Delie Jr., received a 3.7% increase in total compensation at $6.82 million for fiscal 2022, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.

F.N.B., whose retail brand is First National Bank, completed its $1.4 billion purchase of Yadkin Financial Corp. in March 2017. F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

Delie serves as the bank’s president and chief executive. He was paid $1.18 million in base salary, up 2.4% from fiscal 2021.

Delie was paid $2.14 million in incentives, up 3.9%. He received stock awards valued at $3.21 million on the date they were awarded.

All other compensation was $283,935, which consisted of: $202,205 in a deferred compensation lost match; $52,465 in perquisites that includes an automobile allowance and personal use of a corporate jet; $21,200 in a 401(k) company match; and $10,065 in company-paid executive insurance premiums.

The CEO pay ratio for Delie was $103 to $1 for an average median employee at $66,446.

F.N.B. holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million with the additions of the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte to Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.

For the full year, net income jumped 8.7% to a record $431.1 million.

The bank’s other named executives also received a minimal to small increases in base salary.

Vincent Calabrese Jr., chief financial officer, was paid $537,492 in base salary, $774,720 in incentive pay, and a 5.5% increase in total compensation to $2.3 million.

Gary Guerrieri, chief credit officer, received $493,529 in base salary, incentive pay of $533,520 and a 3.9% gain in total compensation to $1.65 million.

David Mitchell II, chief wholesale banking officer, received $424,039 in base salary, incentive pay of $459,000 and total compensation of $1.24 million, up 10.1%.

Barry Robinson, chief consumer banking officer, received $415,633 in base salary, incentive pay of $449,280, and a 4.3% increase in total compensation to $1.34 million.

F.N.B. will hold a virtual annual shareholder meeting at 8:30 a.m. May 10. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.