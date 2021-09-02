Folwell: State unemployment benefits are sufficient

Folwell has said he believes the federal payments have discouraged employees from returning to work.

“I’m asking the governor to follow through on his pledge not to extend unemployment benefits,” Folwell said.

“Whatever the source of funding, letting these extended benefits expire is the best thing we could do to help employers get reopened."

“Businesses are struggling to find workers, forcing them to cut back on their hours and even having to close on some days," Folwell said. "The policy is no longer about compassion, but the practical realities of the needs of businesses."

Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said "there is no indication that the General Assembly intends to appropriate additional funds for this purpose or to improve the state’s paltry unemployment benefits."

"However, it is clear that states that cut these benefits early harmed their economies and lag behind North Carolina in job growth.

The facts are in and it's been disappointing to see the treasurer work to slow job creation in our state and cut money out of our economy instead of addressing real barriers to the workforce."