Folwell: Use pharmacies, primary care to vaccinate public

State Treasurer Dale Folwell has inserted himself into the COVID-19 vaccine distribution discussion by urging state health officials to add more site options for the public.
In particular, the Winston-Salem Republican wants state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to begin including primary care physicians, pediatricians and all pharmacies as soon as possible.
“We need to move the vaccines out of the expensive hospital environment," Folwell said in a statement.
"For more than 100 years, citizens have entrusted primary care physicians, pediatricians and pharmacies to administer vaccines."
Folwell said he believes that allowing what he calls the "PPP" approach would help with hesitancy to be vaccinated in some minority communities by offering individuals a familiar face that they know and trust.
“For almost a year we’ve known that there are regional and cultural differences in attitude towards vaccines, especially new ones,” Folwell said.
“We’ve always known that ground zero is elderly facilities and prisons. The administration of the rollout has not reflected the standards that North Carolinians should expect.”
Folwell cited the use of those groups for flu vaccinations, including drive-thru services that are being used at mass-vaccination sites for COVID-19 vaccine.
Some states have advanced their vaccination administering strategy to include those groups.
Those options, however, can come with a logistical challenge in that there is a tight window for administering doses. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have to be thawed out from ultra-cold storage.
Costco, CVS, Pharmacy, Harris Teeter, Publix, Walgreens and Walmart have said they are prepared to offer vaccinations at its N.C. stores with a pharmacy once they are approved by DHHS.
For example, Publix is providing vaccines at its pharmacies in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
Harris Teeter says on its website that it is offering vaccinations in South Carolina to health-care workers, individuals ages 70 and older and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth County's health director, said he's onboard with enlisting more providers. He said it is critical to meeting community demand once the department is receiving more doses from DHHS.
Swift cautioned that pharmacies within grocery stores may be challenged to find room for individuals waiting for their shot, or to accommodate the 15- to 30-minute after-shot requirement to make sure they don't have an adverse reaction to the vaccine.
Folwell pitched in his statement the Clear Pricing Project network he has chaperoned for the State Health Plan for the past two years.
The SHP has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.
The CPP has more than 26,000 health-care providers participating, but few hospitals are on board and none in the Triad. The N.C. Healthcare Association has opposed Folwell's CPP initiative.
"Many non-hospital and non-health care providers associated with CPP have applied to be vaccine providers, but have heard little back from NCDHHS," Folwell said.
He cited as an example Tryon Medical Partners, a Charlotte-based independent medical group with 90 physicians and more than 125,000 patients. Folwell said Tryon officials have identified at least 10,000 patients who are 75 years or older and eligible for the vaccine.
"We need to be getting the doses to the people who want the vaccines using primary care doctors, physician assistants, nurses, pharmacists — anybody with medical expertise," Folwell said.
"If all fails, solicit the advice of the teenagers who run Chick-Fil-A. They know how to distribute product.”
DHHS said Friday it is pursuing new vaccine providers that "will provide greater access to rural and underserved communities and those who can provide vaccine to long-term care facilities not participating in the federal program.
DHHS said future community vaccination events will be geographically spread throughout the state.
"Decisions about events are based on equity, readiness and speed and partnership," DHHS said.
With federal vaccine supplies projected to be limited through at least mid-February, DHHS has changed its distribution strategy to focus on the number of COVID-19 cases, population levels for each county and vaccination capacity for each provider in the county.
DHHS shared with vaccine providers this week a new two-part process composed of a baseline statewide allocation of 90,000 doses and a set-aside allocation of 55,000 doses.
The set-aside allocation will focus on: counties with higher numbers of people 65 and older with low income; higher numbers of historically marginalized populations 65 and older; and received less doses per population in previous weeks.
DHHS said the goal is to "prioritize geographic equity and ensuring access to vaccines for older North Carolinians and historically marginalized communities, while continuing to expect that all doses are used the same week."
"The goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and equitably as possible with very limited supply of vaccines."
