Folwell: Use pharmacies, primary care to vaccinate public

Some states have advanced their vaccination administering strategy to include those groups.

Those options, however, can come with a logistical challenge in that there is a tight window for administering doses. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have to be thawed out from ultra-cold storage.

Costco, CVS, Pharmacy, Harris Teeter, Publix, Walgreens and Walmart have said they are prepared to offer vaccinations at its N.C. stores with a pharmacy once they are approved by DHHS.

For example, Publix is providing vaccines at its pharmacies in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Harris Teeter says on its website that it is offering vaccinations in South Carolina to health-care workers, individuals ages 70 and older and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth County's health director, said he's onboard with enlisting more providers. He said it is critical to meeting community demand once the department is receiving more doses from DHHS.

Swift cautioned that pharmacies within grocery stores may be challenged to find room for individuals waiting for their shot, or to accommodate the 15- to 30-minute after-shot requirement to make sure they don't have an adverse reaction to the vaccine.