Food Lion expands pick-up service to six regional stores

Food Lion said Monday it has expanded its grocery pick-up service to six more stores in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, though none in Forsyth County.

There are two Greensboro stores affected at 1023 Alamance Church Road and 2208 Golden Gate Drive, along with 350 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, 824-E S. Van Buren Road in Eden, 2200 Westchester Drive in High Point and 291 Talbert Blvd. in Lexington.

Food Lion is offering shoppers their first pickup for free.

Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app.

The pick-up service is available at more than 600 stores across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint. Where allowed by law, customers 21 and older can also purchase their beer and wine through To Go.