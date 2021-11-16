 Skip to main content
Food Lion makes $50 million deposit in M&F Bancorp
Food Lion said Tuesday it has made a $50 million deposit with M&F Bancorp, the second-oldest minority-owned bank in the United States.

M&F has branches in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Charlotte, Durham and Raleigh.

The grocery store chain said the deposit “will provide the bank with greater financial opportunities for the communities it serves, including loans to small businesses, investments in technology and financial literacy programs.”

“This deposit will infuse our shared communities with financial opportunities for economic development, job creation, racial equity and social justice initiatives,” Food Lion president Meg Ham said in a statement.

The funds will be managed by J.P. Morgan Asset Management through their Empowering Change program, part of its commitment to bringing new economic opportunities to historically disadvantaged communities.

