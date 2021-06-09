Food Lion, McDonald’s plan hiring events

Food Lion said Wednesday that its more than 1,100 stores will hold open, walk-in interviews from 9 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 7 p.m. June 16.
The positions available vary by store, but may include a mix of full- and part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments.
A list of all Food Lion locations can be found at foodlion.com/stores. Candidates unable to attend the hiring event can go to www.foodlion.com/careers.
McDonald’s said Wednesday that its North Carolina restaurants are planning to hire combined more than 10,000 employees this summer as the fast-food chain prepares to reopen its dining rooms.
Job seekers are asked to go to McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text "apply" to 36453 to start an application via text.
Some restaurant franchise operators will conduct virtual hiring events.
Richard Craver
