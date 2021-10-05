 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food Lion, Publix launch hiring initiatives
0 Comments

Food Lion, Publix launch hiring initiatives

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Food Lion said Tuesday that its more than 1,100 stores will conduct walk-in interviews for open job positions from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The job positions available vary by store. However, they may include a mix of full- and part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store.

Candidates unable to attend the hiring event can go to foodlion.com/careers to view a list of available positions.

Publix announced Tuesday plans to hire about 30,000 employees across its seven-state market, including in North Carolina.

Job positions include retail stores, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities for non-seasonal positions. The company could not be immediately reached about its hiring plans for the Triad.

For more information, go to jobs.publix.com.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Are automatic credit card payments a good idea?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News