Food Lion, Publix launch hiring initiatives

Food Lion said Tuesday that its more than 1,100 stores will conduct walk-in interviews for open job positions from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The job positions available vary by store. However, they may include a mix of full- and part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store.
Candidates unable to attend the hiring event can go to foodlion.com/careers to view a list of available positions.
Publix announced Tuesday plans to hire about 30,000 employees across its seven-state market, including in North Carolina.
Job positions include retail stores, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities for non-seasonal positions. The company could not be immediately reached about its hiring plans for the Triad.
For more information, go to jobs.publix.com.
Richard Craver
