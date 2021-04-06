 Skip to main content
Food Lion purchases five tracts in Kernersville
Food Lion LLC has spent a combined $1.87 million for 9.53 acres in Kernersville, according to five Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Tuesday.

The properties are: 3.99 acres for $712,000 from Danny Lee Dillon, William Dillon, Jane Crumpler and Robert Dillon; 3.03 acres for $682,000 from Michael and Paula Richards and Jeffrey Swisher; 1.66 acres at 1014 N. Main St. for $340,000 from 0.50 acres Danny Lee Dillon, William Dillon, Jane Crumpler and Robert Dillon; 0.5 acres for $90,000 from Tod and Jennifer Shields; and 0.35 acres off Smith Edwards Road for $47,000 from Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home.

Food Lion could not be immediately reached for comment about its plans for the properties.

Food Lion has stores in Kernersville at 617 N. Main St., 980 S. Main St., and 1535 Union Cross Road.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

