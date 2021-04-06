Food Lion purchases five tracts in Kernersville

Food Lion LLC has spent a combined $1.87 million for 9.53 acres in Kernersville, according to five Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Tuesday.

The properties are: 3.99 acres for $712,000 from Danny Lee Dillon, William Dillon, Jane Crumpler and Robert Dillon; 3.03 acres for $682,000 from Michael and Paula Richards and Jeffrey Swisher; 1.66 acres at 1014 N. Main St. for $340,000 from 0.50 acres Danny Lee Dillon, William Dillon, Jane Crumpler and Robert Dillon; 0.5 acres for $90,000 from Tod and Jennifer Shields; and 0.35 acres off Smith Edwards Road for $47,000 from Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home.