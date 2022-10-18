Food processor plans 440 jobs in Laurinburg

SO-PAK-CO Inc. said Tuesday it will create 440 new jobs in Laurinburg as part of an $85 million capital investment in a food-processing and packaging facility.

The 440 positions represent the largest job-creation in Scotland County since at least 2002.

The company processes and packages shelf-stable, ready-to-eat meals to not only federal, state, and local agencies, but also to a growing number of commercial retail customers.

The Laurinburg facility will expand its manufacturing capacity. The facility also will enable the company to retain existing jobs in South Carolina.

New positions include craftsman, managers, operators and administrative personnel. The average annual salary will be about $45,000. By comparison, the average annual wage in Scotland County is $40,894.

The company has been made eligible for up to $4.61 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant. Those incentives are reserved for companies with operations in N.C. that are considering out-of-state options for expansion or relocation.