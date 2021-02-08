Food production company commits to High Point facility

Hot Shots Distributing Inc. said Monday it is opening a distribution and manufacturing operation at 827 W. Green Drive in High Point.

The Charlotte company plans to have a workforce of 21 at full production capacity by 2028. It plans to make a $565,000 capital investment at the facility. The jobs will include senior management, office staff, warehouse staff and commercial kitchen staff.

The investment in southwest High Point is part of the city’s strategy to revitalize the area and recruit quality jobs.

“High Point has an attractive real estate market that is perfectly suited to small scale distribution and manufacturing,” company vice president Matt Heald said. “The building we are choosing has ample room for our vertical expansion plans for acquiring more brands and building our own production.”

The company has been made eligible for up to $31,758 in performance-based incentives from the High Point City Council.

The building is in the city’s small-scale manufacturing and southwest High Point Opportunity Zone areas.

