Forbes magazine ranks Wake Forest University as state's best employer

Wake Forest University has been ranked the top employer in North Carolina out of the 100 ranked for 2022 by Forbes magazine.

According to the list released Wednesday, employers in the higher education, health care and information technology sectors ranked highest on the North Carolina list.

N.C. State University ranked second, followed by SAS Institute, Hendrick Automotive Group and Fidelity Investments.

Forbes did not provide comment on most individual employers, but did feature a link that described educational and socioeconomic details.

There were 15 employers ranked that are based in the Triad and Northwest N.C. or with a significant workforce presence.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. of Thomasville was 13th, followed by Novant Health Inc. at 20th, Atrium Health at 26th, UNC Greensboro at 28th, Cone Health at 49th, Laboratory Corp. of America at 64th, FedEx Corp. at 66th, Tyson Foods at 67th, Guilford County Schools at 70th, Lowe's Cos Inc. at 73rd, Amazon at 76th, Gildan Activewear Inc. at 93rd, American Airlines Group at 96th and Truist Financial Corp. at 98th.

The magazine said determining what makes a good employer has changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact, particularly with the proliferation of working remotely.

"Americans’ priorities have changed," the magazine said introducing the rankings.

"Employers have had to motivate talent, combat burnout and ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, while pursuing profits amid a sensitive political landscape that spurred new levels of corporate activism — not to mention a growing divide in what people want from institutions and companies."

The rankings were compiled by anonymously surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.

"Unlike Forbes’ national rankings of best employers, this list aims to capture the differences in how companies act and are perceived in various parts of the country," the magazine said.

Of the 1,382 employers named to the 2022 lists, 246 were ranked in more than one state.

"While many of the hallmarks of a top employer are universal — such as fair pay, safe working conditions, and an inclusive culture — other priorities have emerged in recent years,' the magazine said.

"The pandemic and heightened awareness of racial injustice have shifted expectations of employers.

"For that reason, the survey included more questions about remote-work benefits, the wage gap for women and initiatives around diversity, equity and inclusion."