Foreclosure filings continue to inch up in Triad

Foreclosures in the Triad increased slightly during August, still remaining at near-historic low levels with most proceedings paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions reported the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area had 24 foreclosure filings in August, compared with 23 in July and in 14 in August 2020.

The counties are Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin.

Forsyth had the most during August at 16, followed by Davidson with five, Davie with two and Stokes with one.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 42 filings in August, compared with 34 in July and 13 in August 2020. Guilford County had 26 filings, followed by nine in Randolph County and seven in Rockingham County.

Most foreclosures that have proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

However, Attom analysts have warned there could be substantial unleashing of foreclosure filings accompanying an economic recovery this year.