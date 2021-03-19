Foreclosure filings creeping up in Triad; home flipping sales remain stable during 2020

Foreclosures remained overall at near-historic low levels in the Triad during February, as most lenders remain on pause on most proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions reported Thursday another increase in foreclosures compared with January.
Attom said the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area had 41 foreclosure filings in February, up from 18 in January and 14 in December.
The counties are Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin.
Still, foreclosure filings are down 77.1% from February 2020 — the month before the brunt of the pandemic surfaced.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 38 filings in February, up from 23 in January. Filings are down 80% from a year ago.
Overall, foreclosure filings plummeted to at least a 15-year low nationally during 2020.
Most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.
However, Attom analysts have warned there could be substantial unleashing of foreclosure filings accompanying an economic recovery this year.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”
Also, the federal CARES Act provided forbearance for borrowers with federally backed mortgage loans who were economically impacted by the pandemic.
“The government’s moratorium bans foreclosures on government-backed loans for homeowners, and borrowers in the forbearance program are also protected from foreclosure actions,” Rick Sharga, Attom's executive vice president, said in a statement.
“But loans on commercial properties, investment properties, and properties that are vacant and abandoned, do not always have the same protections. This could be why we’re seeing a slight increase in foreclosure starts despite the government programs.”
According to Attom, the Charlotte area had 81 filings in February, up from 54 filings in January, but still down 83.6% from February 2020.
The Durham-Chapel Hill area had 35 filings in February, up from eight in January, but still down 35.2% from a year ago.
The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 26 filings in February, down from 28 in January, and still down 87.8% from a year ago.
Home flipping report
Attom also released this week its latest home-flipping report.
The Winston-Salem MSA experienced a 1.3% increase in homes being bought for flipping during 2020.
Flipped homes are defined as those that are purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months.
There were 727 flipped homes in the Winston-Salem MSA. They accounted for 7.2% of all home purchases in 2020.
Those flipping the homes grossed on average $65,000, representing a $90,000 purchase price and a $155,000 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $61,000.
It took a little longer to complete the flipping of a home at 176 days, compared with 171 days a year ago.
About 65% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 35% borrowed money. Nearly 31% were sold to cash buyers, while 12% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 794 flipped homes sold in 2020, up 1.8% from a year ago. Those sales made up 6.6% of the market.
Those flipping the homes in the Greensboro-High Point MSA grossed on average $61,500, representing a $90,000 purchase price and a $151,500 flipped price.
The average time it took to flip a home sold was 165 days, down from 167 days in 2019.
About 70% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 30% borrowed money. About 33% were sold to cash buyers, while 9% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.
“Last year was a banner year for the U.S. housing market, with the apparent exception of the home-flipping business, which saw its fortunes slide a bit more in 2020," said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom.
"Home flippers did still make a nice profit on investments that generally take around six months to turn around — just not as much as they did in the previous few years."
Teta said that "it’s too early to know if that small slide was a sign of weakness in the broader housing market, or just a bump in the road."
