Foreclosure filings creeping up in Triad; home flipping sales remain stable during 2020

Also, the federal CARES Act provided forbearance for borrowers with federally backed mortgage loans who were economically impacted by the pandemic.

“The government’s moratorium bans foreclosures on government-backed loans for homeowners, and borrowers in the forbearance program are also protected from foreclosure actions,” Rick Sharga, Attom's executive vice president, said in a statement.

“But loans on commercial properties, investment properties, and properties that are vacant and abandoned, do not always have the same protections. This could be why we’re seeing a slight increase in foreclosure starts despite the government programs.”

According to Attom, the Charlotte area had 81 filings in February, up from 54 filings in January, but still down 83.6% from February 2020.

The Durham-Chapel Hill area had 35 filings in February, up from eight in January, but still down 35.2% from a year ago.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 26 filings in February, down from 28 in January, and still down 87.8% from a year ago.

Home flipping report

Attom also released this week its latest home-flipping report.